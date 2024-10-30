When BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Red Velvet’s Irene were spotted ‘fighting’ at LA restaurant; Know what happened

Imagine being so rich that you would want to fight with your best friend for a restaurant bill. Yes, you heard it right, that’s what happened between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Red Velvet’s Irene. Despite their companies being rivals, the duo is known for their enduring friendship. The two have been nothing but supportive of each other. So fans were shocked when photos of them fighting in LA went viral online.

Back in 2019, the duo were spotted in LA enjoying a meal together at a high-end restaurant. Irene was even seen taking photos of Jennie for her Instagram. The fan-taken snaps quickly went viral online and everyone noticed something that immediately piqued their attention. They were seen fighting in some of the photos, but the reason would shock you. In a pic, both Jennie and Irene are seen grabbing the bill from the waiter’s hand, determined to pay.

In the second photo, the BLACKPINK member was seen placing her card and asking the waiter to take the bill away. The next snaps showed her happy face as she was the winner, but the Red Velvet member also tried her best.

Their friendship has received the spotlight for years and both of them are often seen showing their support for each other.

See the viral pics from LA here:

Meanwhile, Jennie recently made her solo comeback with Mantra, an energetic dance-pop, that captured the BLACKPINK rapper’s daring persona. The diss-like lyrics also have the same unapologetic vibe as shown in the music video. In addition, fans couldn’t help but praise her new bold fashion choice, living up to her ‘IT Girl’ reputation.

Mantra is Jennie’s first release since establishing her own agency OA and after signing with Columbia Records. Now all eyes are on her first solo album, which is expected to arrive soon.

Irene is a popular K-pop idol, who is the leader of Red Velvet, a top girl group launched by SM Entertainment. She kickstarted her K-pop career in 2014 and quickly rose to fame with her unique charm, mature personality, and distinctive sixth sense. Rumor has it, that Irene is set to make her solo debut soon.

