Red Velvet's Wendy faces subtle jab from lecturer implying her musical gigs are not doing well: 'Sounds like...'

Red Velvet member, who is known for her versatility and varied entertainment activities, has been hosting a radio show named Wendy's Youngstreet for years now. The show features people from different walks of life as guests, besides Korean singers and actors. Showcasing the inclusivity of the show, popular math lecturer Chung Seung Je was invited as a guest on April 16, who allegedly took a jab at the K-pop artist's career during the episode, as reported Allkpop.

Chung Seung Je appeared in Wendy's radio show along with comedian and popular television host Jung Hyung Don, where they had light-hearted conversations. However, things took a controversial turn with a thoughtless remark of the EBSi and ETOOS Academy's math lecturer. He asked the host about her radio show experience, and why for how long she has been doing it. To that, Wendy responded, "I did it for two years, then took a break, and now I'm doing it again for about half a year."

A curious Jung Hyung Don then inquired the reason behind her hiatus. The Red Velvet member explained the reason, saying, "I was doing musicals." However, she kept wanting to resume her radio gig, as the artist seemed to enjoy conversing with different people. She stated, "I really wanted to do radio again, too," indicating why she was back at it. During then, Chung Seung Je cut in on the conversation and made a remark, which seemed offensive to K-netizens. The lecturer sarcastically said, "Sounds like the musical gigs didn't go too well."

Though it made fellow guest Jung Hyung Don laugh, Wendy's fans didn't take the joke well. As per them, it was a subtle jab at her musical gigs not doing well and was an insult towards the artist. Although, it isn't certain whether he made the comment in pure humor or indeed intended to mock her, his love for the entertainment industry is notable.

He himself aspired to be a part of the music industry. He made his singing debut on the survival show Mr. Trot in 2020, though he was eliminated in the first round. He now shares his expertise as an online lecturer and YouTube creator.

