Rakul Preet Singh reveals how her parents reacted to her movies Doctor G and Chhatriwali; EXCLUSIVE

Rakul Preet Singh just turned a year older on the 11th of October. The actress has been a part of showbiz for over a decade now and has featured in a number of movies across different industries and languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. In the past few months alone, she has had several releases like Attack: Part 1, Runway 34, and Cuttputtli. She now has Doctor G, Chhatriwali, and Thank God in the pipeline. While Doctor G co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana is about the taboo associated with being a male gynaecologist in Indian society, Chhatriwali, will feature Rakul Preet as a condom-tester. Needless to say, both subjects are quite unique, with an aim to destigmatize these subject matters. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakul opened up on how her parents reacted to both of these movies.

When asked if her parents expressed any form of hesitation when she told them about the subject matters of Doctor G and Chhatriwali, Rakul denied it. She said, “Not at all. Not at all. My parents are very supportive and that’s the whole thing, right? None of these films… even if we talk about Doctor G…what is it (about)? It’s about a doctor who is male…who is a gynaecologist. It’s just unfortunate that we sort of have that taboo but as per statistics some of the best gynaecologists in the country are male doctors. And why do we have to look differently at a reproductive organ than your heart, your brain, or other systems in your body. You know it’s a doctor’s job to treat you. Now how does it matter if the doctor is a male or a female, and that’s the conversation we are trying to have.”

Revealing further, Rakul added, “And my parents thought it was a great idea. I can watch anything with my parents now…whether it is Chhatriwali, where the girl works in a condom factory. The topics might be new but the films are not non-family films. They are all family films. They are all films that you can watch with everybody. There is nothing sleazy about these films. There is not one scene or one dialogue that will make you cringe or feel uncomfortable. So that is the beauty of making a film for a larger audience.”