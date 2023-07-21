Trial Period Review: Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul led dramedy is a beautiful ode to familyhood

Name: Trial Period

Director: Aleya Sen

Cast: Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, Shakti Kapoor, Zidane Braz

Rating: 3.5/5

Plot:

The inability of a child (Zidane Braz) to talk about his father in the school assembly leads to him wanting a father for himself. A teleshopping commercial convinces him that like all other things, a father can also be bought for a trial period of 30 days. His mother (Genelia Deshmukh) tries looking for an arrangement of a father for her son and looks for the worst possible 'father' options so that her son gives up the thought of having a father. After much effort, she finally finds an arrangement of a father (Manav Kaul) for her son. Contrary to what she wants, the son and the 'trial period' father get along very well, putting the relationship between the mother and son in jeopardy. What follows is a journey of a trio to achieve familyhood and a journey of two individuals to develop companionship.

What works:

Just when it feels like Trial Period may be running out of key conflicts and falling prey to tropes of predictibility minutes before the interval, it begins exploring some very mature themes like the pangs of a single parent, their inability to communicate with their children on a deeper level, bullying, jealousy and more, so beautifully and sensitively that it elevates the film to a different level altogether. The movie is an unabashed family entertainer that not just serves as an enjoyable weekend watch but a lot more than that. The music suits the mood of the film and leaves a lasting positive impression. The relationship dynamics are explored very intricately and beautifully. At just over 2 hours, the movie runs very smoothly and breezily for its most part.

What doesn't:

As mentioned above, there are parts where the film gets a little predictable and clichéd. The screenplay in the first half could have been slightly tighter.

Performances:

Genelia Deshmukh as a single mother is wonderful. She is earnest and endearing. Every emotion that her character feels is depicted in a very convincing way.

Manav Kaul gives a knockout performance. He plays the role of 'PD' in the best possible way. Words fall short in praise of him.

The child actor Zidane Braz does a decent job. He aces few very critical scenes.

Supporting actors like Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao and others do a fine job.

Verdict:

Trial Period is a beautiful ode to familyhood. Its ability to touch upon so many important themes apart from the one that forms its edifice, makes it a film far superior than its contemporaries. The Genelia Deshmukh-Manav Kaul starrer should make it to your watchlist. The movie is now streaming on Jio Cinema.

