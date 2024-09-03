A simple, 6 step guide on how to wear Nauvari saree perfectly this festive season

The Nauvari saree is a Maharashtrian saree which is different from others in terms of the way it is worn. The term Nauvari means nine yards which is the length of the saree. Unlike the six-yard saree, nauvari saree is longer and worn like a dhoti and is more comfortable for walking and movements.

Nauvari saree is worn in religious functions, marriages and on occasions like Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali; this outfit does more than just serve as a fashion statement. If you are also figuring out how to drape nauvari saree, find below the step-by-step procedure of how to drape. Let’s get started.



Step-by Step guide on how to wear a Nauvari saree

Choose the right nauvari saree

When it comes to nauvari sarees, the choice of fabric depends on the level of comfort you feel wearing the garment and the occasion as well, there is the festive wear nauvari, the cotton nauvari for the daily wear. Adorn it with bright colors and beautiful motifs for occasions and choose sober colors and complicated motifs for formal events. Make sure the saree reaches the ankle length for the traditional Indian drape and wear a blouse that goes well with the fabric and color of the saree.

Choose the right color blouse

The blouse of the choli is an essential part of the Nauvari saree. For a seamless look, choose a blouse that either matches the saree’s vibrant colors or provides a striking contrast. Opt for fabrics like silk or cotton that complement the saree and ensure the blouse fits comfortably. Traditional blouses often feature embellishments that align with the saree’s design, while a simpler blouse with minimal detailing can offer a modern twist.

Saree draping steps

1.Preparation: Start by wearing a well-fitted blouse and pair a cotton or silk underskirt. The underskirt should match the saree’s color for a seamless look

2.Tuck the saree: Begin by tucking one end of the saree into the waistband of your underskirt ensuring that the fabric falls evenly.

3.Form pleats: Gather the fabric from the middle now, and make pleats. Make around eight or ten equal-sized pleats. After they are pleated, neatly tuck them into the front of the waistline. This creates the nauvari saree’s dhoti-like appearance.

4.Create the dhoti-like effect: Take the fabric between your legs and pull it up to create a dhoti-like effect. Tuck this section securely at the back. This step allows for freedom of movement and traditional appearance.

5.Drape the pallu: Take the left-over fabric and drape it over your shoulder. Depending on your preference, you can style pallu across both shoulders or over one shoulder.

6. Adjust the drape: Make sure the saree is comfy and the pleats are nice by adjusting it. Securely tuck in any loose ends to keep the saree from moving.

Nauvari styling tips

To enhance your Nauvari saree look, consider styling with these tips.

For accessories, you can pick a necklace, bangles, or traditional nath which is also called Motyanchi Nath or Peshwai nath. You can also opt for temple jewelry which can add elegance and complement the saree's color and design. In terms of footwear, choose comfortable sandals or kolhapuri chappals. Steer clear of high heels as they don’t go well with the draping style.

Coming to hair and make-up, traditional hairstyles such as bun or braid go well but you can adorn your bun or braid with flowers or gajra. If you want a contemporary style, you can also leave your hair open.

Opt for classic make-up with a hint of blush, a swipe of kohl or eyeliner under your eyes or a subtle or bold lip color, depending on the color of your saree.

Putting on a Nauvari saree signifies honoring custom, beauty as well as cultural heritage. You can easily shine with poise by draping it well, selecting a good blouse and adding some styling tips to it.

Regardless of whether it is for celebratory events such as festivals, weddings or any other special day, the Nauvari saree maintains its traditional appeal that binds you with your roots while showcasing your fashion sense. By following these steps on how to wear a nauvari saree, you can celebrate your culture and heritage with pride.

