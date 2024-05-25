EXCLUSIVE: Is Shikhar Dhawan making debut with Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par? Cricketer breaks silence

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most-awaited Bollywood films of 2024. The film is currently being shot and the buzz around it soared when Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was spotted along with the superstar on the sets.

It was said that Shikhar will be making his acting debut with the upcoming Aamir Khan film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla recently, Shikhar Dhawan broke the silence around speculations.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aamir Khan had a friendly meeting on Sitaare Zameen Par's sets

Shikhar Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming talk show Dhawan Karenge, got into an exclusive conversation with us. When asked about the leaked pictures of him and Aamir Khan from the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par in Delhi, he said that 'Aamir Bhai' is a very good friend and they were just spending a beautiful evening together.

Denying the reports of his debut with Sitaare Zameen Par, Dhawan said that he's not making a debut with the film and they just met as friends.

When asked if he has a desire to be an actor, the cricketer said that he doesn't know much about acting because he has only done a cameo in Huma Qureshi's 2022 film Double XL. But he enjoys it. "Of course I enjoy it being in front of the camera," while adding that he has been doing commercial ads for so many years but doing a movie is a different ball game. "I am just going with the flow and I'll see what the future holds for me," he concluded. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan on what he would like to ask Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

During the rapid-fire round, when Shikhar was asked one question if he'd like to ask Aamir Khan, he said that he'd ask him about his love for attention to detail. "Kaam mein itni baarekiyaan laate hain jo, us baare mein poochunga," (I'll ask him about the details he brings into his work). said the cricketer.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he said that he loves his mindset and will ask him about that. Shikhar Dhawan admires the way Salman Khan handles challenging situations and talking about him, he said that he'll ask the Tiger 3 actor how he handles challenges.

Advertisement

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par will mark Aamir's return to the big screens 2 years after Laal Singh Chaddha. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2024.