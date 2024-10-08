Ryu Kyung Soo to play CIO turned farm owner romantically entangled with Park Bo Young in Unknown Seoul

Ryu Kyung Soo will be leading the upcoming drama Unknown Seoul alongside Park Bo Young and Park Jin Young according to recent reports. There has been much hype surrounding the drama as Park Bo Young takes on a double role and GOT7's Park Jinyoung appears in the main role. The drama is expected to start production this October and is looking for a 2025 release.

On October 8, it was reported that actor Ryu Kyung Soo has joined the cast of Unknown Seoul alongside Park Bo Young and GOT7's Jinyoung. Ryu Kyung Soo will be playing a former CIO turned farm owner who becomes romantically entangled with Park Bo Young. Ryu Kyung Soo is known for his roles in dramas like Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, The Bequeathed, Hellbound and more.

Earlier this August, it was reported that studio High Ground is speeding the production of 5 of its dramas including Unknown Seoul featuring Park Bo Young. The drama will initiate filming later in October 2024. The story is about two sisters. One is a student who lives in Seoul and the other is in the countryside. They suddenly decide to exchange their lives with each other due to some sudden changes in their environment. The drama is being directed by It's Okay Not to Be Okay's Park Shin Woo and written by Youth of May's Lee Kang.

Park Bo Young will be appearing in a double role, playing twin sisters with vastly different personalities. Park Bo Young made her debut in 2006 with the drama Secret Campus. Over the years, she has starred in various hits like Oh My Ghost, Hot Young Bloods, Doom At Your Service and Daily Dose of Sunshine.

GOT7's Jinyoung has impressed with his performances in Yumi's Cells, The Devil Judge, He is Psychometric and more.

