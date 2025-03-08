Seo Kang Joon, Jin Ki Joo's Undercover High School Ep 7-8 Release: Date, time, where to watch and what you can expect

In Undercover High School, Seo Kang Joon portrays an NIS agent who is on a secret mission as a student in Byeongmoon High School. He is tasked with the same after failing to rescue a national treasure in its best condition from illegal sellers. In this week's episodes we see him pretending to be sick to take a leave from school and attend mandatory training. But chaos unfolds as his caring homeroom teacher visits his place to check on him.

She sees his NIS teammates hiding in his room's wardrobe and grows suspicious of Jung Hae Seong's (Seo Kang Joon) relationship with them. Meanwhile, the two have accidentally kissed and can't stop thinking about it. Things at school seem to get more and more complex. Jung Hae Seong secures the tenth rank in the class and gets to join the student council to be able to get access to the clock that might have a clue to the gold bars hidden in the elite school.

Amidst all this, his heart breaks as he comes to know that his cousin sister, An Yu Jeong (Park Se Hyun) is being bullied by Lee Ye Na (Kim Min Ju). Coming back to his mission, now someone knows his real identity and asks him to meet him at the school's rooftop. On reaching the building, Jung Hae Seong witnesses the blackmailer fall from the rooftop to death, while clenching his diary. Episodes 7 and 8 of Undercover High School can be watched by South Korean viewers on TVING or Wavve on March 14, 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST. International fans, including Indians, can stream it on Viki or Kocowa at 7:50 a.m. EST (6:20 p.m. IST).

In the following episodes, Jung Hae Seong and his team will try to find out if the mission has been compromised and how his diary landed in the hands of the school's now-dead security guard. He might also try to help his cousin sister, who will likely face the threat of being expelled as she replaced vice-principal Seo Myeon Ju's (Kim Shin Rok) daughter and bagged the top spot in the recent school examination. Meanwhile, teacher Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo) might uncover a long-hidden truth about the mysterious disappearance of Jung Hae Seong's father.