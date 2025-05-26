SEVENTEEN B-DAY PARTY: 'Special' fans rent yachts to watch Han River show, later clear up to avoid stampede situation

SEVENTEEN celebrated their 10th debut anniversary with a special B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage event at Seoul's iconic Jamsugyo bridge from May 23 to 25. They made history as the first K-pop group to perform at this Seoul landmark atop the Han River. Not just the group, their fandom, CARAT, is equally iconic, which was evident from their smart and heartwarming acts on the final day of the show.

SEVENTEEN marked a decade in the industry with a groundbreaking B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage act. On day 3, May 25, they performed 12 songs for about an hour for 6,000 CARATs. The K-pop group's spirit was mirrored by their fans, who demonstrated their love and generosity through their camaraderie and dedication towards SEVENTEEN. The overwhelming demand for tickets left many fans unable to secure a spot to see their cherished idols perform live. However, that did not stop them from enjoying the show.

They discovered a clever solution by leveraging the show's waterfront location. They rented a few yachts and watched the Bampo bridge spectacle from a unique vantage point on the Han River. Besides this, CARATS also went viral for another memorable act of theirs. The ones who watched the show in the designated venue were finding it difficult to exit, as there were only two narrow middle aisles in between the lengthy seating arrangement.

It resulted in a jammed departure, significantly prolonging the time it took for fans to leave the venue. Nevertheless, a group of considerate fans took the initiative to stack up chairs, effectively widening the passageway. It facilitated a smoother exit for others and this warm gesture was captured and shared online by some attendees. It sparked widespread admiration and the enthusiastic declaration, "CARATS are so kind." They were also called "special," with many labeling them as the best fandom.

Their selfless act was praised by the other fans, who expressed pride in being a part of the selfless and tightly-knit fanbase. Their amazing teamwork and presence of mind were not only praised by fellow CARATs but also by people of other K-pop fandoms.

