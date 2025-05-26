SEVENTEEN takes over Han river for 10th anniversary celebration, fans say 'aju nice' to 'powerpack' show—check out top reactions

SEVENTEEN (SVT) marked their 10th anniversary with a truly unforgettable event. For CARATs, the devoted fandom that has stood by SVT. Well, this special event was not just a celebration; it was a milestone to show that 13 members have stayed united for ten incredible years.

On a sunny Sunday (May 25), a bridge across Seoul’s Han River closed to traffic, transforming into a buzzing festival ground for SEVENTEEN’s B-Day Festival. Over 60,000 fans gathered at Banpo Hangang Park, flooding the southwestern riverbank with excitement and love. It wasn’t just a concert; it was a city-wide celebration with brand collaborations, photo zones, and interactive events scattered across Seoul. CARATs queued to experience exhibitions showcasing SEVENTEEN’s journey.

The concert itself, held on the narrow bridge, posed logistical challenges with fans packed tightly, causing a slight delay. But as the sun set, painting the sky a fiery red, stunning fireworks and water effects made every minute worth it. SEVENTEEN kicked off with Thunder from their fifth album Happy Burstday, perfectly matching the night’s vibrant energy. When they performed Our Dawn Is Hotter Than Day.

CARATs poured their hearts out, sharing deeply emotional comments. One wrote, "The best 10 years." Another expressed their gratitude, feeling incredibly lucky to have attended the concert. A fellow CARAT marveled at how, even after a decade, all 13 members remain just as close and genuine as ever. Yet another fan commented that SEVENTEEN is always ready to commit fully again, just like they always have.

The atmosphere was electric, with a giant BongBong—SEVENTEEN’s light stick—floating on the river and massive LED screens lighting up the Jamsu Bridge with past hits. Surely, SEVENTEEN knows how to celebrate their 10th anniversary with pomp and show.

