SEVENTEEN to collab with Pharrell Williams for HAPPY BURSTDAY comeback; check out full tracklist including solos

SEVENTEEN is turning up the excitement ahead of their anticipated return with their 10th anniversary album HAPPY BURSTDAY. It is slated for release on May 26. The group officially unveiled the full track list for the upcoming album on May 13. It is drawing massive attention from fans across the globe.

The album will feature a total of 16 tracks, including solo songs by each member. Among the standout highlights is the track Bad Influence. The song has already generated major buzz due to the involvement of global music icon Pharrell Williams as the producer. In addition, the title track Thunder is expected to embody the group’s signature energy and polished choreography.

Each member is also set to shine with their own solo track on this album. From THE8’s Skyfall to SEUNGKWAN’s Raindrops, the album offers a wide emotional range. Moreover, HOSHI’s Damage features producer Timbaland. WOOZI’s solo Fate, JEONGHAN’s Chance, and S.COUPS’ Jungle further emphasize the album’s diversity. The album is going to offer various genres and moods to celebrate their decade-long journey.

The other tracks include Fortunate Change by Joshua, 99.9% by Wonwoo, and Shake It Off by Mingyu. DK brightens the mood with Happy Virus, while Vernon brings a fresh vibe with Shining Star. Jun contributes with Gemini, Dino energizes with Trigger, and Jeonghan delivers emotion through Chance. The album also features the track HBD, with vocals from the entire group.

Leading up to the album’s release, SEVENTEEN has rolled out a detailed promotional campaign. Starting from April 29, the group revealed their comeback schedule, setting the stage for a series of teaser content. On May 1, they dropped stunning individual concept photos. By May 4, a teaser video titled ‘NOW IS THE RIGHT TIME TO CHANGE’ had fans speculating about a possible reinvention of SEVENTEEN’s musical identity.

The build-up continued with the release of the NEW MYSELF concept film and photo series on May 5. The group followed this with a teaser video titled ‘THE NEW SEVENTEEN IS RIGHT HERE’ on May 6. On May 8, they unveiled a fresh visual set titled ‘NEW BURSTDAY’ version, giving fans more insight into the album’s aesthetic.

Meanwhile, HAPPY BURSTDAY marks SEVENTEEN’s first full-group comeback since the release of SPILL THE FEELS in October 2024. This comeback holds particular significance as it commemorates 10 years since their debut. As they prepare to mark a decade together, SEVENTEEN appears ready to celebrate their past, embrace the present, and leap boldly into the future.

