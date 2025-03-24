SEVENTEEN announces full-group special studio album for May to celebrate 10th anniversary; know release date and more

Carats, are you ready to celebrate? SEVENTEEN is making a comeback! The group is returning with a full group album to mark their 10th debut anniversary. According to Star News, SEVENTEEN—featuring S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, DK, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino—will drop their new album on May 26, 2025. This date is especially meaningful as it’s the day they officially debuted. While their first mini-album '17 CARAT,' came out on May 29, 2015, SEVENTEEN began their journey on May 26, making this anniversary release even more special for both the group and their fans.

Despite some members fulfilling their mandatory military service, SEVENTEEN completed recording as a full group before their enlistment to ensure they could share this meaningful milestone with their fans, aka CARATS. The boy band's member Jeonghan began his military service in September 2024, while Wonwoo is scheduled to join the mandatory military service on April 3, 2025. Followed by Hoshi and Woozi. The upcoming album is highly anticipated by fans worldwide as it marks a decade since the K-pop group debuted in 2015 under Pledis Entertainment, now a subsidiary of HYBE.

To commemorate this special occasion, SEVENTEEN recently held their 2025 SVT 9th fan meeting, SEVENTEEN in CARAT LAND, on January 20 and 21, 2025, at the Incheon Munhak Stadium Main Stadium. The fan meeting featured special performances, interactive segments, and heartfelt messages from the members, creating unforgettable memories for CARATs, their devoted fanbase. This event allowed the group to connect with their fans despite the ongoing military enlistments of some members.

SEVENTEEN continues to break new ground globally. On April 4, 2025, the boy band will make history by becoming the first K-pop artist to headline Tecate Pa'l Norte 2025, the three-day festival in Monterrey, Mexico. Following this milestone performance, they will hold a series of fan meetings in Japan. These events will take place at Kyocera Dome Osaka on April 24, 26, and 27, 2025, and at Saitama Super Arena on May 10 and 11, 2025.

This extensive schedule highlights their unwavering popularity and commitment to their fans as they celebrate SEVENTEEN's 10-year journey in the music industry.