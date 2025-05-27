SEVENTEEN’s HAPPY BURSTDAY sells 2.27M copies on release day, setting record post FML, HEAVEN, SPILL THE FEELS success

SEVENTEEN (SVT) is back at it again—breaking records like it’s just another Tuesday. The 13-member K-pop powerhouse celebrated their 10th debut anniversary in true SEVENTEEN style: by casually obliterating sales charts with their latest mini album, HAPPY BURSTDAY (HBD). Because what says “Happy Anniversary” better than making history?

On May 26, SVT's official debut date, they dropped HAPPY BURSTDAY, and boom—2,269,401 copies flew off shelves (well, digital shelves too) in a single day. According to the Hanteo Chart, this makes it the highest first-day sales for any K-pop act in 2025. Talk about blowing out candles with a hurricane.

Record-Smashing Royalty

SEVENTEEN isn’t just a group—they’re a well-oiled, record-breaking machine. They don’t even try to smash records anymore; they just show up, vibe with CARATs (their ever-dedicated fandom), and perform with joy and pride, and history is made. Again.

HAPPY BURSTDAY now ranks as the 4th highest first-day sales in K-pop history, trailing only behind their albums:

FML – 3,998,373 copies

SEVENTEEN: HEAVEN – 3,288,017 copies

SPILL THE FEELS – 2,494,180 copies

SEVENTEEN now holds five spots in the top ten all-time first-day sales rankings.

And guess what? Fans and industry watchers alike are now expecting HAPPY BURSTDAY to cross the coveted three-million mark within its first week.

Global Domination, One Track at a Time

SEVENTEEN’s global reach? Stronger than ever. HAPPY BURSTDAY climbed to No. 2 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart, hit No. 1 on iTunes in 15 countries, and landed on Europe’s iTunes Top Albums Chart like it owned the place. Meanwhile, lead single Thunder lit up the iTunes Top Songs chart in 13 different regions.

And they didn’t stop there. Thunder also cracked the Melon TOP 100, a feat that practically screams legendary.

Solo Tracks? More Like Solo Slays

Here’s the kicker: the album doesn’t just ride on one or two bangers. HAPPY BURSTDAY is a fan buffet, featuring 13 solo tracks from every single member and 3 group tracks.

Jungle—S. Coups

Coincidence—Jeonghan

Fortunate Change – Joshua

Gemini—Jun

99.99% – Wonwoo

Damage – Hoshi

Destiny – Woozi

Skyfall – THE8

Shake It Off – Mingyu (Taylor Swift, is that you?)

Happy Virus – DK (warning: it’s contagious)

Shining Star – Vernon

Raindrops – Seungkwan

Trigger – Dino

SEVENTEEN'S HAPPY BURSTDAY Reaction

SEVENTEEN's HAPPY BURSTDAY is more than an album. It’s a celebration of growth, fandom, chaos, and charisma (with just a sprinkle of goofiness). Whether you’re a long-time CARAT or a casual listener who got sucked in by THUNDER, this release is impossible to ignore.

So pop the confetti, stream the album, and maybe learn the Thunder dance if you dare—because SEVENTEEN just gave their CARATs all a birthday gift wrapped in chart-smashing greatness.

