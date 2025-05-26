THUNDER music video: SEVENTEEN drops electrifying Happy Burstday lead track with refreshing dark aesthetic, watch

SEVENTEEN unleashed their signature high-energy vibe in their latest music video, THUNDER. Released on May 26, the song coincided with the launch of their seventh mini-album, Happy Burstday. This comeback was particularly special, as it celebrated a major milestone– the K-pop group's 10th anniversary since debut. Living up to fans expectations, the members of the boy band presented an electrifying visual treat through the THUNDER MV.

Advertisement

The track released on 5:55 pm KST (2:25 PM IST) is the lead single of SEVENTEEN's Happy Burstday EP. THUNDER is an EDM-driven dance-pop anthem that showcased the members in the midst of an exhilarating celebration. The blend of dark aesthetics with infectious, groovy beats and captivating choreography created a truly mesmerizing visual experience. The members "funked up" with cool outfits, rode bikes under a thunder and lightning setting, adding an edgy vibe to the music video.

Check out the THUNDER MV below

As they let loose, their goal was to confront their fears head-on and push beyond their limits, embodying a fearless spirit. The song conveyed a powerful message, that anyone had the potential to tap into their inner daredevil at any moment in their lives. Their new, fearless self felt like the aftermath of being electrified by thunder, which infused them with a "different DNA." They were thoroughly enjoying their bold phase and wanted to share the same thunderous stimuli with others.

Advertisement

The SEVENTEEN members felt that the event called for a celebration. They urged everyone to "get together again and have fun" through the music video. S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Dokyeom, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino nailed their respective parts in the song. Fans have already poured in their positive reactions in the comment section of the YouTube and Instagram uploads of the song. Many made hopeful remarks like "THIS ERA IS GOING TO BE ONE OF THE BEST ERA" and "already charting with the first day album sales."