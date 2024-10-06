‘Do we look alike?': Stray Kids’ Changbin poses with Ma Dong Seok; recreates group greeting with Bang Chan

Stray Kids member Changbin, the popular K-pop rapper, recently posed with renowned South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok, delighting fans with their hilarious resemblance. The new photos, shared by both stars, playfully revive an old meme among Stray Kids' fans, where Ma Dong Seok and Changbin are often compared for looking alike—or even jokingly considered father and son in another universe.

On October 5, 2024, Ma Dong Seok posted the photos on his personal Instagram with the funny caption, “Do we look alike?” Stray Kids’ fans quickly recognized the reference to the long-running joke about their similar facial features, which has been a point of humor in the fandom for quite some time.

See Ma Dong Seok’s PICS with Stray Kids’ Changbin and Bang Chan here:

Furthermore, they made boxing poses with Stray Kids leader Bang Chan. In another video shared by Ma Dong Seok, it was revealed that the Stray Kids members did their boy group greeting with the Train to Busan actor. They introduced Ma Dong Seok as the new member of Stray Kids “Step Out, Hello, this is Stray Kids’ Ma Dong Seok.” It happened when the Stray Kids members visited The Roundup actor’s Big Punch Boxing Club.

Watch Stray Kids’ Changbin and Bang Chan doing a group greeting with Ma Dong Seok here:

Advertisement

Additionally, Changbin also shared the photos with Bang Chan and Ma Dong Seok on his Instagram while captioning the post, “Papa?” Later, Ma Dong Seok commented on the post “Son?” with a punch emoji making the father-son meme come true.

Check out Stray Kids’ Changbin’s PICS with Ma Dong Seok here:

Changbin is a popular K-pop rapper and producer. He is a member of the popular K-pop boy group Stray Kids and its production team 3RACHA alongside Bang Chan and Han. He is set to feature on his labelmate ITZY’s upcoming comeback album GOLD on the track VAY.

In other news, Stray Kids is set to release their second Japanese album GIANT on November 13.

Ma Dong Seok is a popular South Korean actor who is best known for the movies The Roundup movie series, Badland Hunters, Train to Busan, The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, and Marvels’ Eternals.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Stray Kids confirms NSYNC collab for AMAs 50th anniversary special performance; gets snapped with Green Day