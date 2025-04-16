SHINee's Taemin's agency gives first reaction to rumors of singer dating No:ze: 'We have...'

Taemin from SHINee has been embroiled in dating rumors with dancer No:ze for years now. Fans have often spotted alleged evidence of their little dates on social media, from plant pictures to similar hoodies and more. Recently, photos of the K-pop idol backhugging No:ze surfaced and quickly went viral. Taemin's agency reacted to the photos and commented on the dating rumors for the first time, as reported by K-media outlet OSEN on April 16.

The photos of Taemin and No:ze were shared on online communities and social media, in which the SHINee member was seen hugging each other or walking with their arms linked. The two people in the pictures were seen donning matching black jackets and are alleged to have been enjoying a quiet date. The face of the singer was clearly visible in the photos; however, as for the female, only her back featured in the photos. As the photos began getting more and more attention, Taemin's agency, Big Planet Made, felt the need to comment on the situation.

On April 16, Big Planet Made (also known as BPM Entertainment) told OSEN that they were not sure about the authenticity of the photos and were not aware of Taemin's dating life details. They stated, "We have not confirmed the information yet. We will report back once we have our position." Even though the artist's face is not visible in the photos, fans suspected it to be him, based on a previous photo of his shared by fellow SHINee member Key. Fans felt that the outfit of the viral photo matched that of the one shared by Key and the person's stature also looked similar in the two pics.

The exact date and location of the photos were unclear, but fans speculated that they were taken before December 2023, when Key posted the picture. The two of them have previously fueled dating rumors when fans alleged that they heard Taemin's voice in a video that No:ze posted for fans on a fan communication platform. Many fans felt that Taemin's ring performance in a concert was a dedication to his alleged girlfriend, who was present among the audience.

