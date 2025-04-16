Did SHINee's Taemin break up with dancer No:ze within 1 year of dating? Insider news surfaces after agency's comment

SHINee member Taemin has been at the center of speculation regarding a potential romance with dancer No:ze. Viral photos showing Taemin backhugging No:ze have sparked widespread attention online. In a significant development, Taemin's agency officially addressed the dating rumors for the first time, as per an April 16 report by OSEN. This news was swiftly followed by an anonymous post on Instiz claiming that Taemin and No:ze had reportedly ended their relationship.

An insider-made post on the well-known celebrity gossip platform alleged that Taemin and Street Woman Fighter fame No:ze recently and that their agencies will not want to let the news out. After Taemin's alleged back-hugging or walking with their arms linked photos with No:ze went viral, his agency, Big Planet Made, stated that they were unsure of the situation and would present an official statement after confirming the facts with the SHINee member.

Referring to that, the insider alleged that the agency might deny the dating rumors because Taemin and No:ze had already broken up. This potential denial could be an effort to avoid delving into the specifics of their relationship timeline and the circumstances surrounding their breakup. The insider was also asked about their identity in the comments and how they knew about the breakup of the K-pop idol and the dancer. To that, they responded that they had knowledge of the updates, implying they had access to information about the pair's relationship status.

On being asked by a comment writer for how long they dated, the original poster replied that it hadn't even been a year before they parted ways. That somewhat refuted the speculations of the viral back-hugging photo being taken back in December 2023. Previously, the timeline of the photo was suspected to be around that time because of a previous photo of Taemin shared by fellow SHINee member Key. Fans felt that the outfit of the viral photo matched the one shared by Key and the person's stature also looked similar in the two pics.

The two of them have previously fueled dating rumors when fans alleged that they heard Taemin's voice in a video that No:ze posted for fans on a fan communication platform. Other home date evidence included them posting similar window and plant photos.