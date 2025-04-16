Are SHINee’s Taemin and dancer No:ze dating? Alleged backhug photos from their date go viral

Dating rumors have recently emerged surrounding SHINee’s Taemin and popular dancer No:ze after photos purportedly showing the two together on a date surfaced online. The images, which have been circulating in various online communities, show a male figure, believed to be Taemin, giving a female figure, presumed to be No:ze, a back hug in a candid moment. These photos have sparked a wave of speculation among fans and netizens, with many wondering if there is more to their relationship than just professional ties.

The images appear to have been taken in a casual, intimate setting, raising questions about the nature of the connection between the two. Netizens quickly noticed the male figure in the photo was dressed similarly to the outfit that Taemin wore in a post shared by his SHINee groupmate, Key, in December 2023. The resemblance between the clothing has led many to believe the photos were taken during the same period, suggesting that the alleged date could have occurred around that time.

Adding fuel to the speculation is the fact that No:ze was spotted at Taemin’s concert in December 2023. Fans had already noticed her presence at the event, and this new batch of photos has prompted some to draw connections between the two events. The combination of her attendance at the concert and the timing of the alleged photos has led some fans to believe that the two may have been growing closer during that period.

Fans are coming up with their own interpretations of the available evidence, and the discussion has generated a mix of excitement and skepticism. While some fans are supportive of the idea that the two might be dating, others are taking a more cautious approach, noting that the photos could easily be misinterpreted and that any conclusions should be made with caution.

Taemin, who has been a prominent figure in the K-pop industry for years, is known for his reserved and private nature, and fans are accustomed to his tendency to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. No:ze, who gained popularity for her appearances on dance-related variety shows, has also maintained a relatively private personal life, which has only added to the intrigue surrounding this rumor.

