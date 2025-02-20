Single’s Inferno 4 star Kook Dong Ho addresses rumors of being gay, tells Park Hae Lin ‘I am…’

Netflix's hit Korean reality dating series Single's Inferno has been making headlines for quite some time. During the show, rumors circulated about Kook Dong Ho’s sexuality. Now, in a recent appearance on fellow contestant Park Hae Lin's YouTube channel, the Single's Inferno Season 4 star clarified the speculation. She brought up the ongoing rumors about Kook Dong Ho being gay, jokingly suggesting that it might have been the reason he didn’t choose her on the show. Seizing the opportunity to address the matter, Kook Dong Ho firmly stated that he is heterosexual.

Despite the rumors about Kook Dong Ho’s sexuality, his relationship with contestant Kim A Rin remains a hot topic even after Single’s Inferno 4 ended. Throughout the show, he only had eyes for her, and fans have noticed their continued social media interactions - liking posts, leaving comments and following each other.

Kook Dong Ho, 30, is a certified public accountant at one of Korea’s top accounting firms. He graduated from Korea University with a background in finance, specializing in investment fundraising and valuation analysis. He gained widespread recognition after appearing in Single’s Inferno season 4, where his confident yet reserved personality intrigued viewers. His interactions with fellow contestants made him a standout participant, leading to significant public interest. As of February 2025, Dong Ho has 415,000 Instagram followers, reflecting his rising popularity post-show. His professional background and on-screen presence have made him a celebrity, with fans following him for updates on both his career and personal life.

Single’s Inferno 4 concluded on February 11, 2025, with four couples successfully forming connections and leaving the island together. The final couples were Bae Ji Yeon and Kim Tae Hwan, An Jong Hoon and Kim Hye Jin, Kim A Rin and Kook Dong Ho, and Lee Si An and Yuk Jun Seo. While the on-screen romances were well received, the real-life status of these couples remains unconfirmed.

Hosted by model Hong Jin Kyung, actress Lee Da Hee, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, rapper Hanhae, and YouTuber Dex (a former contestant from Season 2), Single’s Inferno has become a massive hit. With all the excitement around Season 4, Season 5 is already in production, promising even more surprises and drama.