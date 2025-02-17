Are Single’s Inferno 4 stars Kim A Rin and Kook Dong Ho dating in real life after sweet romance on Netflix show? Here's what we know

Single's Inferno 4 wrapped up after another whirlwind of a season with four couples being formed at the end of the show. Among them, it was evident that Kook Dong Ho was loyal to Kim A Rin throughout the show despite other female contestants trying to win his attention. His final choice of Kim A Rin further solidified his loyalty to her. The question remains, are they still dating after the show?

In contrast to most past couples who split up soon after exiting the show, the exchanges between Kook Dong Ho and Kim A Rin since filming ended indicate that they may be in a relationship, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Although neither has officially acknowledged their relationship, fans have observed ongoing interaction between the two on social media. Kook Dong Ho has been liking Kim A Rin's Instagram posts and leaving comments on her posts. The two have been following one another on Instagram since the show ended, which has created more rumors that they might still be together. These small but significant gestures make fans think that Kim A Rin and Kook Dong Ho might still be a couple.

Since they first came onto the program, the duo became instant favourites. Their compatibility was undeniable, but it wasn't until episode 7 of Single's Inferno S4, on their first Paradise date, that their relationship started to flourish. The audience was even more enthralled when they found out that they were from the same town.

Advertisement

Check out fans reactions here:

On Wednesday, February 12, Kim A Rin posted a series of photographs on Instagram, the first of which was her alongside Kook Dong Ho posing in front of a Netflix 'N' logo.

Kim A Rin wrote in the caption how much she appreciated her fans' love and appreciated the amount of love she received from Single's Inferno S4. Kim A Rin wrote, "Everyone! Thank you for supporting me a lot. I think I can become a better person in the future thanks to you! Please look forward to me as a beauty model. I love you all ! BEEPBEEP”

Until one of them speaks out about their relationship in public, fans will keep their fingers crossed that they are still together.