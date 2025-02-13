Single's Inferno 4: Did Yuk Jun Seo really ‘ignore’ Jung You Jin? Cast members REVEAL truth in new clip

Netflix’s Single’s Inferno 4 has been one of the most talked-about seasons in the dating show’s history, generating both praise and criticism. As with previous seasons, viewers have debated the influence of editing in shaping the story and perceptions of fans. One moment that particularly sparked controversy in this season was Yuk Jun Seo’s behavior toward Jung You Jin, where he was perceived as ignoring her in favor of Lee Si An. This scene led to widespread criticism and online backlash against Jun Seo, with many accusing him of being dismissive and inconsiderate.

On February 13, the Single’s Inferno 4 cast reunited for a special Netflix event, where they watched and reacted to various scenes from the season. As expected, the moment involving Jun Seo and You Jin was replayed, providing an opportunity for the two to address what really happened.

As soon as the clip played, Jun Seo turned to You Jin and asked if she remembered that moment. In response, You Jin reassured him and the audience that she had not felt ignored. She explained that, given her personality, if she had truly believed Jun Seo was disregarding her, she would have spoken up about it at the time. Her clarification immediately changed the tone of the discussion, as it contradicted the narrative that had been circulating online.

Min Seol also weighed in, emphasizing that the entire situation had been chaotic, which could have contributed to misunderstandings. Jun Seo then provided his own perspective, stating that he did not intentionally ignore You Jin; he simply did not see her at that moment.

Following this clarification, many netizens expressed relief, noting that Jun Seo had faced major backlash based on a potentially misleading portrayal of events. Furthermore, fans are happy that Jun Seo personally clarified the misunderstanding, ensuring that the issue is resolved and preventing further criticism or unnecessary hate against him.