Hyun Bin tops January movie star brand reputation rankings after Harbin's success; Love Scout's Lee Jun Hyuk follows closely
Hyun Bin has bagged the top spot on movie star brand reputation rankings for January 2025. Lee Jun Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, Lee Jung Jae, and more A-list stars are among top 30 on the list.
Hyun Bin, who is currently in the spotlight due to the success of his latest action-thriller Harbin, has claimed the top spot in January's movie star brand reputation rankings. From Lee Jun Hyuk and Lee Jung Jae to Jung Hae In and Gong Yoo, many A-list film stars have landed among the top 30.
On January 15, the Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the brand reputation rankings for film actors. The rankings were determined through an evaluation of various factors, including media coverage, consumer participation, community awareness indexes, and interaction of 50 leading movie stars, using big data collected between December 14, 2025, and January 14, 2025.
Hyun Bin, with a brand reputation index of 4,824,632, topped this month's ranking, enjoying a whopping 157.45% surge in his score since December. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included his movie Harbin and the character Ahn Jung Geun. On the other hand, words like "donate," "thankful," and "agonize" were included in his highest-ranking related term analysis. The positivity-negativity score for Hyun Bin revealed 84.03% positive reactions.
With a brand reputation index of 4,593,532, Love Scout star Lee Jun Hyuk has secured the second spot, marking a 110.93% increase in his score since December.
Meanwhile, Lee Je Hoon came third with a brand reputation index of 3,045,105. Squid Game star Lee Byung Hun ranked fourth with a score of 3,042,003, while his co-star Lee Jung Jae came in a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 2,875,045 for January.
Check out the top 30 list here:
- Hyun Bin
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Lee Je Hoon
- Lee Byung Hun
- Lee Jung Jae
- Kim Nam Gil
- Jung Hae In
- Kim Hee Won
- Gong Yoo
- Lee Dong Wook
- Im Siwan
- Hwang Jung Min
- Wi Ha Joon
- Kim Tae Ri
- Park Bo Young
- Song Joong Ki
- Lee Jin Uk
- Lee Dong Hwi
- Go Youn Jung
- Jeon Yeo Been
- Go Soo
- Bae Doona
- Lee Ha Nee
- Um Tae Goo
- Song Seung Heon
- Lee Yi Kyung
- Kang Ha Neul
- Kim Si Eun
- Ha Jung Woo
- Jung So Min
