9 best Tamil action movies on OTT: Vikram, Jailer to Yennai Arindhaal and more

Tamil cinema is known for making top-class action movies. Directors like Lokesh Kanagaraj, Atlee, A.R Murugadoss, H Vinoth, Goutham Menon, and Karthik Subbaraj are masters of making action films with top stars of Kollywood.

They milk the stardom of the superstars with thrilling scripts and jaw-dropping action sequences. Here is a list of some of the best Tamil action movies to watch on OTT.

1. Vikram (2022)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Where to watch: ZEE 5

Ratings: 8.3/10

Vikram is the second movie in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe (LCU). Directed by Kanagaraj, Universal hero Kamal Haasan reprises his role from the 1986 movie Vikram. Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi played important roles in this movie as well. Tamil star Suriya made a cameo in Vikram, which was celebrated by the fans.

Known for its well-choreographed stunts and action, Vikram was a huge blockbuster. A sequel for this blockbuster movie has been already announced. Lokesh Kanagaraj will start the sequel to Vikram, after his current commitments.

2. Jailer (2023)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah, Mirna Menon

Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Ratings:7.1/10

Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar starring Rajinikanth was one of the big blockbusters of 2023. The three biggest stars of South India Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar came together for this movie with Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Jailer has all the commercial elements for an action movie with stunts, mass heroic elevations and the superstar’s style that made the movie a big success. Sun Pictures, the production house behind Jailer had announced a sequel to the film as well.

3. Thuppakki (2012)

Cast: Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Jayaram, Vidyut Jammwal

Director: AR Murugadoss

Where to watch: Hotstar

Ratings: 8.1/10

Thuppakki is a Tamil action movie released in 2012 which had Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Directed by AR Murugadoss, who directed Ghajini, this movie is one of the best action films ever made in Tamil cinema.

Thuppakki was a blockbuster hit and was later remade in Bollywood as Holiday with Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

4. Kaithi (2019)

Cast: Karthi, Narein, Arjun Das

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Where to watch: Hotstar

Ratings: 8.4/10

Kaithi is the beginning of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ambitious cinematic universe LCU in Tamil cinema. The film stars Karthi in the lead role.

Kaithi paved the way for movies like Vikram and Leo which later were included in the LCU. Known for its intense action sequences, Kaithi is one of the best in Indian cinema.

The movie also got remade in Hindi by Ajay Devgn titled Bhola. A sequel to Kaithi is announced by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which will start rolling after the completion of Rajinikanth’s Coolie.

5. Leo (2023)

Cast: Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun

Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Where to watch: Netflix

Ratings: 7.2/10

Leo is the third movie in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU series with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Vijay was presented by Lokesh in a never-seen-before avatar in this movie.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and Tamil action hero Arjun Sarja are the antagonists in this film. Trisha, the heroine who has shared screen space with Vijay several times, reunited with him in Leo, treating fans with their chemistry.

Even though Leo’s sequel has not been announced, fans anticipate Vijay’s character in Leo will be seen in future LCU films.

6. Mersal (2017)

Cast: Vijay, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, SJ Suryah

Director:Atlee

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Ratings: 7.5/10

Mersal, directed by Atlee, features Thalapathy Vijay in triple roles. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Kajal Aggarwal, and Samantha as the leading ladies.

This 2017 movie proved to be a massive blockbuster in Vijay's career, following the success of his and Atlee’s previous collaboration, Theri which was also a success. The duo teamed up once more for Bigil, which was released in 2019.

7. Petta (2019)

Cast: Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha,Simran, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director:Karthik Subbaraj

Where to watch: Sun NXT, Jio Cinema

Ratings: 7.1/10

The 2019 blockbuster Petta was a gift for the Rajinikanth fans by Karthik Subbaraj. Released during Pongal, Petta became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time.

Starring Rajinikanth, Simran, Trisha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi, Petta is rich in action and high on emotions. The music of Petta was composed by Anirudh and all the songs from the film were chartbusters.

8. Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017)

Cast: Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh

Director: H Vinoth

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Ratings: 8.2/10

Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru was released in 2017 and set a benchmark for other Tamil action thrillers which followed. Directed by H. Vinoth, this movie starred Karthi in the lead role.

It's a police procedural thriller inspired by real events involving dacoits from Rajasthan, who robbed gold and money from southern states. The film's storyline and intense action sequences made a benchmark in Tamil cinema and beyond.

9. Yennai Arindhaal (2015)

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Anushka Shetty, Trisha

Director: Gautham Menon

Where to watch: Hotstar

Ratings: 7.3/10

2015 movie Yennai Arindhaal with Thala Ajith Kumar as lead stands out as one of Ajith's best movies in the last decade. Directed by Gautham Menon, who is known for making good police dramas, the film has Ajith Kumar delivering one of his best performances.

Combining top-class action sequences with emotions, Yennai Arindhaal is considered one of the finest action films from Tamil cinema.

Kollywood has a rich tradition of delivering top-notch action-genre movies for the genre’s lovers. After six months, the Tamil cinema industry has made an impeccable comeback with the action-packed blockbuster Maharaja, which is currently running successfully in theaters.

There are massive releases like Indian 2, GOAT, Vidaa Muyarchi, and Vettaiyan slated to hit screens this year. Tamil cinema is all set to entertain audiences with high-octane action films, promising an adrenaline rush to the audience in the months to come.

