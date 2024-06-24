5 new South Indian movies and series to watch on OTT: Paruvu to Aranmanai 4

It has been a relatively quiet last few weeks for the OTT space, especially for South movies and shows. But, fret not, there are still a few releases we bet deserve your watch, and that too, at the comfort of your home.

So, without wasting further time, here is the list of 5 latest South Indian OTT releases.

5 South Indian OTT releases

1. Paruvu

Cast: Nivetha Pethuraj, Naresh Agastya, Nagababu Konidela

Director: Siddharth Naidu and Rajshekar Vadlapati

Where to watch: ZEE5

Paruvu is a Telugu-language crime thriller series exploring the topic of honor killings in India, with specificity to the Amaravati and Godavari regions, in Andhra Pradesh. The film tackles subjects of social and political relevance while presenting a racy thriller with many twists and turns. Apart from its novel theme, the film banks on good writing and impeccable performances from the lead actors.

2. Aranmanai 4

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C.

Director: Sundar C.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Aranmanai 4 is the fourth installment in director Sundar’s horror-comedy franchise. The film performed exceptionally well in its theatrical run, emerging as one of the highest-grossing Tamil movies released in 2024.

The film’s plot revolves around a man and his quest to find the hidden truth behind his sister’s death. What follows in the mysterious palace (Aranmanai) forms the rest of the story.

Advertisement

3. Gam Gam Ganesha

Cast: Anand Deverakonda, Pragathi Srivasthava, Nayan Sarika

Director: Uday Bommisetty

Where to watch: Prime Video

After the massive success of Baby, Anand Deverakonda’s latest film to hit the big screens was the crime-comedy Gam Gam Ganesha. Set against the backdrop of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the film connects various characters and plot points to create an interesting story.

Despite the decent attempt, the film failed to attract moviegoers to the theatres and emerged as an underwhelming venture at the box office. However, it is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

4. PT Sir

Cast: Hiphop Tamizha, Anikha Surendran, Kashmira Pardesi

Director: Karthik Venugopalan

Where to watch: Prime Video

PT Sir is a Tamil language film starring music director and actor Hiphop Tamizha in the lead role. The film is a light-hearted sports drama that turns into an emotional drama in the later stages. It follows the story of a young physical fitness trainer who attempts to introduce unique physical activities to children. However, when an incident occurs, he has to be more than just a ‘PT Sir’.

Advertisement

5. Rasavathi

Cast: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran

Director: Santhakumar

Where to watch: Prime Video/ Aha Tamil

Rasavathi is a Tamil language romance drama starring an in-form Arjun Das. The film is yet another impressive addition to his rich catalog of thriller dramas. However, the film does suffer from its predictable narration.

If you’re looking for a slow-paced thriller that takes its time to connect with the audience, you can definitely give Rasavathi a watch on Prime Video or Aha Tamil.

This was the list of 5 latest South Indian releases streaming on OTT. Have you watched any of these films? What is your opinion about these films? Do, let us know in the comments section if you have any additions or suggestions.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more relevant information about the latest South films!

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kantara actor Rishab Shetty takes Prabhas' Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD for an enjoyable ride