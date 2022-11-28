Adivi Sesh says 'it hurts' as he reacts to Richa Chadha's controversial Galwan tweet- EXCLUSIVE
Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the biographical action film Major has reacted to Richa Chadha's now-deleted tweet, "Galwan says hi".
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was heavily criticized for her 'Galwan says hi' remark on Twitter. Her tweet ignited the sentiments of many in the industry including Akshay Kumar. Now, Adivi Sesh, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla expressed his thoughts on Richa Chadha's controversial tweet. He said, "I don't know what she (Richa Chadha) intended or how it was said but when I read it at surface level, it hurts."
"Before Major, I had always been patriotic like how 'India world cup jeet jaaye bohat khushi ki baat hai but when I worked on Major and personally met soldiers and their families, there are so many sacrifices in the grey area and the little things that we don't have an idea about. They are standing at the borders in cold is the one image of them we all know but there are millions of sacrifices in the process people make. I had a great understanding only when I met people and was researching Sandeep sir's life and at the same time, I'm not any leftist, rightist or anything. I'm just a guy who loves my country and I don't know what she (Richa Chadha) intended or how it was said but when I read it at the surface level, it hurts. Being a public figure, we have a responsibility to not just what we intend but also how it comes across," said Adivi Sesh who played the role of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror in his last film Major.
For the unversed, Richa Chadha responded to a tweet by Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi who had posted that the Army is prepared to take back Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was awaiting the orders from the government.
Following the criticism, Richa has apparently deleted her tweet and locked her Twitter account.
Richa Chadha's public apology
Richa Chadha shared a public apology on Twitter. In her statement- "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part.” She added that her grandfather, a Lieutenant Colonel, took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war in the 1960s. Her statement further read, “My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me."