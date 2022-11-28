Adivi Sesh says 'it hurts' as he reacts to Richa Chadha's controversial Galwan tweet- EXCLUSIVE

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was heavily criticized for her 'Galwan says hi' remark on Twitter. Her tweet ignited the sentiments of many in the industry including Akshay Kumar. Now, Adivi Sesh, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla expressed his thoughts on Richa Chadha's controversial tweet. He said, "I don't know what she (Richa Chadha) intended or how it was said but when I read it at surface level, it hurts."

"Before Major, I had always been patriotic like how 'India world cup jeet jaaye bohat khushi ki baat hai but when I worked on Major and personally met soldiers and their families, there are so many sacrifices in the grey area and the little things that we don't have an idea about. They are standing at the borders in cold is the one image of them we all know but there are millions of sacrifices in the process people make. I had a great understanding only when I met people and was researching Sandeep sir's life and at the same time, I'm not any leftist, rightist or anything. I'm just a guy who loves my country and I don't know what she (Richa Chadha) intended or how it was said but when I read it at the surface level, it hurts. Being a public figure, we have a responsibility to not just what we intend but also how it comes across," said Adivi Sesh who played the role of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, martyred in the 26/11 Mumbai terror in his last film Major.