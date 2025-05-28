Dhanush’s father Kasthuri Raja confirms legal action against Good Bad Ugly makers over unauthorised use of his songs

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly—starring Ajith Kumar—emerged as a superhit at the box office. The Tamil action thriller earned special praise for its screenplay, performances, music, and more. It recently debuted on Netflix for its digital run.

Filmmaker Kasthuri Raja confirms legal action against Good Bad Ugly makers

Months after its release, Dhanush’s father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has confirmed that he is taking legal action against the makers of Good Bad Ugly.

Speaking at a recent event, he criticized new-generation filmmakers for relying heavily on nostalgia by using old music tracks in new films—often without seeking permission from the original creators.

Speaking during the promotional spree for his film Saamakoodangi in Salem, Kasthuri Raja said, “Unlike when stalwarts like Ilaiyaraaja and Deva created timeless music, today’s creators seem to rely on nostalgia rather than innovation. It’s not an issue to use old tracks, but one must seek permission from the original creators. Unfortunately, no one bothers to ask these days.”

Why will Kasthuri Raja take legal action on GBU?

For those unversed, back in April, composer Ilaiyaraaja’s team sent a legal notice to the makers of Good Bad Ugly for the unauthorized use of his songs “Ilamai Idho Idho,” “En Jodi Manja Kuruvi,” and “Oththa Roova” in the film.

The notice stated that these compositions were used, altered, and commercially exploited in the Ajith Kumar starrer without obtaining any permission from the original composer.

Furthermore, Ilaiyaraaja’s team demanded a compensation of Rs. 5 crore from the makers of the film, along with a written apology and the immediate removal of the songs in question.

Good Bad Ugly producers’ counter statement on claims

In response, the producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, issued a counter statement in April, dismissing the accusations of unauthorized use of songs.

They stated, “We have taken permission from all the music labels required for the songs we used in the film. The labels hold the rights, so we have followed protocol and taken NOCs from them. We have done things by the book.”

