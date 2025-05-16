AK64: Ajith Kumar CONFIRMS his next movie will begin in November 2025

Ajith Kumar had recently made quite a buzz at the box office with his film Good Bad Ugly. While an update on his next movie is yet to be made, the actor has confirmed he will begin shooting in November 2025 and release it by April or May 2026.

In an interview with Indulge by Indian Express, the actor-racer said, “Our racing season in Europe starts in March and ends in October, but for that one-off race that happens in Dubai in January.”

“If I can squeeze in a film between the November to February period, I will then have a film release every year, and I can also focus on my racing program. I will be starting to film a new project in November this year, which will hopefully be released sometime around April or May 2026,” the actor added.

Talking about his plans for balancing both his passions of acting and racing, the superstar revealed he wants to release one movie per year. Since he wants to focus on his racing career as both team owner and driver, Ajith Kumar revealed this would be his plan for at least the next 6 years.

Underlining his passion for films and as a mark of respect for 33 years as an actor, Ajith Kumar revealed he is lucky to have producers and directors who share the same vision as him.

While the actor is yet to announce his next film, names like Adhik Ravichandran, Venkat Prabhu, and even Dhanush have made rounds. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the lead role in Good Bad Ugly. The film, which was released on April 10, 2025, was written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

With AK in the lead role, the movie has an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, and many more in key roles. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

