Ajith Kumar to join forces with Good Bad Ugly director Adhik Ravichandran for his 64th film?

Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran took the big screens by a storm earlier this year with Good Bad Ugly. Now, it seems that both of them will be reuniting soon.

As per a report by Aakashavaani, the superstar and director would once again be joining hands. Moreover, the film will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, making it their 2nd Tamil venture after GBU.

While an official confirmation is expected to be made soon, Ajith Kumar has yet to announce his 64th cinematic project. The actor had already confirmed that he would work in a movie only during the racing off-season, most likely in the latter half of 2025.

Earlier, the names of various directors like Karthik Subbaraj, Prashanth Neel, Venkat Prabhu, and even Dhanush were doing the rounds to work with AK. However, it seems fans can expect AK64 to most likely be helmed by Adhik.

Talking about the actor’s motorsport career, Ajith recently launched his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, recently. Being the team owner and racer, the crew managed to bag several accolades after their performances in Dubai and Europe.

Coming to Ajith’s cinematic front, the superstar was last seen in the action drama flick Good Bad Ugly. The movie, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, featured the tale of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year-long sentence in jail. However, upon his release, he finds out that his son has been framed for a crime he never committed.

Now, AK must go back to his old ways to figure out who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all.

Apart from the Vidaamuyarchi actor, GBU had Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, and many more in key roles.

The movie received mixed reviews upon release but was a massive hit in theaters, especially filled with nostalgic elements of the actor’s stardom. Following its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

