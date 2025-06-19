AK64 Update: Ajith x Lalettan? Mohanlal's possible collaboration with director Adhik Ravichandran sparks fan frenzy

Ajith Kumar and director Adhik Ravichandran are expected to join hands once again for the tentatively titled AK64. Now, it seems that Malayali superstar Mohanlal is likely to share the screen with the actor.

As per reports, including an X post by cinephile Amutha Bharathi, the makers of Ajith’s 64th film have approached the veteran star for a pivotal role. However, an official confirmation about the film and its casting is yet to be made.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ajith Kumar had confirmed that he would begin shooting for his next film in November 2025. The actor has decided to work on films during the racing off-season for a few years.

As confirmation for AK64 is awaited, several other directors, including Karthik Subbaraj, Prashanth Neel, Venkat Prabhu, and even Dhanush, have been mentioned as being in talks with the actor. However, it seems Adhik is the top contender.

Talking about the actor’s motorsport career, Ajith recently launched his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing. As the team owner and racer, the crew managed to secure several accolades following their performances in Dubai and Europe.

Coming to Ajith’s cinematic front, the superstar was last seen in the action drama flick Good Bad Ugly. The movie, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, featured the tale of AK, a former crime boss popularly known as Red Dragon.

After the birth of his son, the gangster decides to atone for his crime-filled past and serves an 18-year-long sentence in jail. However, upon his release, he finds out that his son has been framed for a crime he never committed.

Advertisement

Now, AK must go back to his old ways to figure out who targeted his son and clear his name once and for all. With Ajith in the lead, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Mohanlal was last seen in a lead role in Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. Following the crime drama’s success, the actor will be seen in a cameo role for Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa.

Furthermore, the superstar would next be playing a lead role in Sathyan Anthikad’s Hridayapoorvam, co-starring with Malavika Mohanan.

ALSO READ: NTRNeel: Did Rukmini Vasanth accidentally confirm being Jr NTR’s next heroine? Fans react