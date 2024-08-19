Allu Arjun and Rishab Shetty’s Raksha Bandhan INSIDE PICS, here's how their little ones celebrated sibling love

Rishab Shetty and Sneha Reddy, wife of Allu Arjun, recently posted heartwarming photos on social media, highlighting how their children celebrated Raksha Bandhan. The Kantara actor shared pictures of his kids, Ranvit and Raadya, while the Pushpa star’s wife, Sneha, shared photos featuring their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Rishab Shetty took to his social media handle to capture the joyous moments of the day, showcasing the love and connection between his kids. Sharing photos of his little ones playing around, he wrote, "Wishing you all a Very HAPPY RAKSHABANDHAN." The photos capture his children praying, tying rakhis, and exchanging blessings with each other.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, shared glimpses of her kids' Raksha Bandhan celebration on her Instagram stories. In the photo, Arha is dressed in a green traditional suit, while her brother opts for a casual outfit. The picture shows Arha tying a rakhi on her brother's wrist and offering him sweets as part of the ritual.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared heartwarming photos of her children, Gautam and Sitara, celebrating Raksha Bandhan. In the photos shared on social media, Gautam and Sitara can be seen participating in the Raksha Bandhan festivities, which included the tying of rakhi.

Expressing her happiness, Namrata captioned the post, "Happy times celebrating special bonds."

Yash's wife Radhika Pandit also dropped some candid photos of her kids Ayra and Yatharv celebrating the joyous occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Sharing the photos, the former actress wrote, "Tiny Tots, big love.. Some unfiltered moments from our Rakshabandhan celebrations. Hope you all celebrated with your loved ones too."

This year, South Indian celebrities embraced the spirit of Raksha Bandhan, celebrating the special bond between siblings with warmth and joy. Notable figures from the film industry, including Rishab Shetty and Yash, shared glimpses of their family celebrations.

