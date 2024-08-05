Pushpa 2: Amidst speculations of rift between Allu Arjun and Sukumar, makers share deets on climax shoot

Speculations regarding a possible feud between Allu Arjun and filmmaker Sukumar have been doing rounds for some time now. As per several media reports, the actor-director had a fallout over the delayed shooting schedules of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

This was gaslighted when the actor was seen in a viral video going on a family vacation and appeared to have trimmed his beard for the same. The actor’s new look had even gone viral on social media, leaving fans questioning the production progress of the film.

Now, the makers of the pan-Indian film franchise have taken to their official social media pages and have shared details about the film’s shoot. They wrote, ''Shoot Update: #Pushpa2TheRule is currently shooting a spectacular action episode for the climax (fire emojis).”

As per the post, the team is currently filming its climax sequence. The makers also reconfirmed Pushpa 2’s release date. Announcing the news, makers shared a short snippet from the film, featuring Pushpa Raj, aka Allu Arjun, in his thrilling avatar.

For the unversed, Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to filmmaker Sukumar’s directorial Pushpa: The Rise in 2022. Apart from Allu Arjun, the action-drama will also feature Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

As the anticipation for Pushpa 2: The Rule builds, this update has only increased excitement around the movie’s release. The sequel is expected to showcase a high-octane action sequence for a grand theatrical experience.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters on December 6, 2024. It is worth mentioning that earlier, the Allu Arjun starrer was set for release on August 15 but was later officially postponed. It was speculated that owing to the pending shoots and post-production works, Pushpa 2 was postponed to a later date.

How excited are you to once again witness Pushpa Raj and Srivalli’s crackling chemistry on-screen and the former locking horns with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat?

