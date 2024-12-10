BB Telugu 8: Ahead of finale, will THIS finalist quit the race to the trophy and walk away with cash?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has kept the audiences hooked on the television screen with considerable excitement. The Nagarjuna-hosted reality show is in its last leg, and the grand finale is just around the corner. With the five deserving contestants already selected by the audiences as finalists, there is a strong rumor about one who is likely to walk away from this race at the last moment and take home a whopping sum in cash.

For the unversed, the five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 are Mukku Avinash, Prerana Kambam, Nikhil Maliyakkal, Gautham Krishna, and Nabeel Afridi.

The five have delivered their best performances throughout the show and are all geared up to compete with one another in the last race to lift the trophy.

However, as per a report in Siasat, a source close to the show has revealed that it would be none other than Mukku Avinash who is likely to be the one contestant who will be quitting the race to win the trophy.

He would instead likely opt for the choice to walk away voluntarily, having taken only Rs. 10 lakhs in cash.

For those unfamiliar, every season of Bigg Boss Telugu has this one round right before the finale, where the contestants face a briefcase twist ahead of the winner being announced.

They are informed that it contains a specific sum of money in cash, which the finalist can voluntarily decide to take and walk away from the show, thereby quitting the race for the trophy.

For instance, the previous season of Bigg Boss 7 had seen a much deserving contender, Prince Yawar, taking up this choice and accepting a sum of Rs. 15 lakhs in cash, and then voluntarily exiting the show.

His move shocked audiences since he was one of the top contenders to win the coveted trophy.

Well, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 will take place on December 15. The voting lines for the contestants are open at the moment to show their support for their favorite contestants.

