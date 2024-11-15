Bhairathi Ranagal Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch Shiva Rajkumar's action flick in theaters

Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shiva Rajkumar, has finally hit the big screens today, November 15. With its release, fans have been rushing to their nearest cinema halls to catch the first day, first show of the action flick. If you are also planning to watch the Narthan directorial, then do check out these Twitter reviews of the film the netizens have shared on social media.

A social media user praised Shiva Rajkumar's acting in the movie but called out its storyline. The person wrote, "Bhairathi Ranagal Movie Really Disappointed. But #Shivanna And #RukminiVasanth Acting Is Good. Totally Disappointed Movie. 2.5/5. Just Average Movie Story Week."

On the other hand, a netizen called the film a blockbuster and wrote, "Massive Massive Blockbuster. Bhairathi Ranagal. Best film of 2024. Kudos to Narthan and Geetha Akka productions. G.O.A.T Shivanna @NimmaShivanna @NivedithaSrk Grand production values. Ravi Basrur BGM."

An X user reviewed the Shiva Rajkumar starrer and expressed that Rukmini Vasanth is just making a cameo appearance despite being the female lead. The review read, "1st half Review: #BhairathiRanagal @NimmaShivanna #Narthan Decent job @rukminitweets is like cameo @RaviBasrur songs good but BGM has no impact. Good drama so far but regular. Not much violence."

A social media lauded the interval scene of Bhairathi Ranagal and wrote, "1st half done. What a Story Telling man Hatsoff Narthan Sir. Emotion Scenes with BGM pure Goosebumps Sister sentiment with Mufthi BGM. Interval last 15 mins Best ever interval made in Indian Cinema industry whole theater was Standing."

"One World Never Expect Again That Others Can Make Movies Like This," read another review of the Shiva Rajkumar starrer film.

Apart from Shiva Rajkumar, the star cast of Bhairathi Ranagal includes Rukmini Vasanth, Devaraj, Chaya Singh, Uday Mahesh, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Madhu Guruswamy, Vasishta N Simha, and several others in prominent roles.

If you have watched Bhairathi Ranagal in theaters, then do share your review with us in the comments below.

