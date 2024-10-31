'Rukmini Vasanth doesn't have lot of screen time': 9 tweets to read if you’re planning to watch Sriimurali starrer Bagheera

Sriimurali starrer Bagheera has finally hit theaters on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, October 31. Directed by Dr Suri and written by Salaar fame Prashanth Neel, this superhero film has fans flocking to nearby cinemas to witness the actor's action-packed avatar. Since morning, social media has been abuzz with ratings shared by netizens. If you’re planning to watch the film, be sure to check out these Bagheera Twitter reviews.

A social media user mentioned that Rukmini's role in Bagheera is irrelevant and wrote, "At the beginning the Screenplay feels haywire, but eventually the story & screenplay settle in & the movie goes ahead smoothly. Action scenes & Bagheera Build up goes hand in hand with the Story. Rukimini Vasanth's role is pretty much irrelevant."

"Rukmini Vasanth doesn't have a lot of screen time," commented another user.

A netizen called the Sriimurali starrer a good outing and posted, "Bagheera Review: Pertaining to regular commercial elements story feels a bit stale at parts, still a good watch cuz of its kind of takings, cinematography n especially the bgm! Which evn #Netflix might have given attention to, happy for it.."

A moviegoer praised the first half of the movie and wrote, "Terrific first half. Interval block with Sanskrit shloka."

On the other hand, a fan called Bagheera a brilliant movie and posted, "Thanks @hombalefilms for delivering yet another masterpiece....This movie deserves big support from #kannada audience...they have trusted us with huge budget which is visible in every frame...Celebrate #Bagheera this Deepavali and kannada rajyotsava."

"Its Roaring murali’s Rampage intense action sequences to the gripping storyline hold the audience in the seat edge. Those Evolution scenes with bang on BGM made the Cinema look More Beautiful," read another review.

Check out more reviews below:

Apart from Sriimurali, the cast of Bagheera includes Rukimin Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudharani, Garuda Ram and others in prominent roles.

If you have watched Bagheera, then do share your review with us in the comments below.

