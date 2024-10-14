Who is Dharsha Gupta? Meet Bigg Boss Tamil 8 contestant who landed in a controversy over outfit comparison with Sunny Leone

Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, has kicked off with a strong start, showcasing drama and intense emotions among the contestants. This week, a new challenge is set to unfold, with Dharsha taking it head-on for the women's team.

But who is Dharsha Gupta? Let’s explore the actress's filmography over the years.

Who is Dharsha Gupta of Bigg Boss Season 8?

Dharsha Gupta is a well-known face in the Tamil entertainment industry, recognized for her work in daily soap operas and reality shows. She first gained attention on the small screen with her debut in the Star Vijay series Avalum Naanum, although she was later replaced by Suji Vasan.

Dharsha continued to build her career with a prominent role in the popular Tamil TV series Mullum Malarum, which aired on Zee Tamil from 2017 to 2019. In this show, she played the love interest of the main character, portrayed by Munish Raja. Her appearances on television eventually paved the way for her entry into Tamil cinema.

Later on, Dharsha went on to play a key role in Senthoora Poove (later replaced by Sushma Nair), which airs on Star Vijay. Interestingly, the show also has another Bigg Boss 8 player, Ranjith, in the lead role.

Despite appearing in these shows over the years, it was actually the Vijay TV reality show Cooku with Comali Season 2, which truly brought the actress into the limelight. Appearing in the show led to her success and prominence in the entertainment industry, which led to her debut film in Tamil cinema.

Owing to the reality show’s success, the actress was approached by director Mohan G. for the movie Rudra Thandavam. The action thriller film starring Shalini Ajith Kumar’s brother Richard Rishi in the lead role featured Dharsha as his wife.

The movie, which was released in 2021, marked the actress’ debut in mainstream cinema but was met with negative reviews. It also featured actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Radha Ravi, Thambi Ramaiah, YG Mahendran, and many more in key roles.

At the same time, Dharsha continued to appear in various shows on television either as a contestant or guest in shows like Comedy Raja Kalakkal Rani, Super Singer 8, KPY Comedy Thiruvizha, and more.

Subsequently, in 2022, the actress featured in a film called Oh My Ghost, a Tamil horror comedy show starring Sunny Leone in the lead role. Directed by R Yuvan, the film also featured actor-comedian Sathish as a co-lead alongside Dharsha.

A controversy arose during the film's audio launch when Sathish made remarks comparing Dharsha's modern dress to Sunny Leone's traditional saree. His comments were criticized as sexist, leading to a public backlash. Sathish responded by blaming Dharsha, alleging that she had influenced his statements. However, Dharsha quickly refuted his claims, calling them false and defending herself.

Following her appearance as a guest on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors 4, Dharsha is now one of the prominent contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi. The show has showcased her as a strong competitor. As of now, the remaining 17 contestants are awaiting the results of this week's nominations.

Moreover, a promo for Day 8 inside Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 revealed an exciting new challenge, with Dharsha and Deepak participating. The task involves contestants venturing into the opposite gender's territory in the house, and how they navigate this will be crucial to the outcome. Fans are eager to see how Dharsha and the others perform in the challenge.

Check out the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 promo here:

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 is broadcast on Vijay TV from 9:30 PM and can also be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar 24*7.

