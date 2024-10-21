Who is Ravindar Chandrasekaran? Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 evicted contestant once arrested for cheating businessman of 15.83 crore

The ongoing popular show Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 has been the talk of the town since its first episode. Superstar Vijay Sethupathi is the host of the reality show, which was previously hosted by legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The season began with 18 contestants from the entertainment industry. In this article, we will discuss one contestant from the show who was recently evicted from Vijay Sethupathi’s show. We are talking about Ravindar Chandrasekaran.

Who is Ravindar Chandrasekaran?

Ravinder Chandrasekar is a film producer and actor, born on 8 July 1984 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was raised with a sister named Lalitha Shobhi by his father, C Chandrasekaran, and his mother, Vanitha Chandrasekaran.

Popularly known as Fatman, Ravinder is best known for films like Nalanum Nandhiniyum, Sutta Kadhai, Munnarivaan, and Untitled Balaji Murugadoss film. He owns his production house, Libra Productions.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

The filmmaker was recently seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8. He was recently evicted from the show last week. It is worth mentioning that Ravinder Chandrasekar was the first contestant to be evicted from the show.

When the producer, out of the six nominated contestants, was evicted from the house and left the Bigg Boss house, netizens expressed their mixed reactions, as they considered Fatman one of the most entertaining contestants. While some expected that Ravindar might get eliminated from the show, others were quite shocked.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s arrest in cheating case

In 2023, Ravindar Chandrasekaran was arrested on September 7 by the Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing-I of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly cheating a businessman of Rs 15.83 crores.

According to a report in The Hindu, the police said Balaji Kapa, of Madav Media Pvt. Ltd., registered a complaint at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner stating that in October 2020, Ravindhar Chandrasekaran approached him with a proposal for a new business.

They entered into an investment agreement on September 17, 2020, and he paid ₹15.83 crore to Fatman. However, in Mr Kapa's complaint, he mentioned that after receiving the amount, Ravindhar neither started the energy business nor returned the money. However, the producer was later released on bail after almost a month. His wife confirmed the news through a social media post.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran’s personal life

Talking about his personal life, he is married to Mahalakshmi, a Tamil TV actress. The couple exchanged wedding vows in September 2022. As per a report in the Times of India, Ravinder Chandrasekar and Mahalakshmi dated for around a year before getting married at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati.

While many congratulated the couple, there was some negativity online as it was the second marriage for both of them. Mahalakshmi was previously married to Anil, with whom she shares a son. However, the actress made the difficult decision to part ways with her ex-husband. On the other hand, Ravinder Chandrasekaran's first marriage with R Shanti also ended in divorce.

