Jailer 2: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna being paid Rs 50 crores for his extended cameo in Rajinikanth starrer? Find out

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is currently undergoing a shoot with the makers, who have recently wrapped up a schedule in Kerala. Now, it is reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna is being paid a whopping sum of Rs 50 crores as remuneration.

According to Valai Pechu, NBK has demanded a significant salary from the production house, and the latter has agreed. As the movie is already underway, the Padma Bhushan-winning actor has allotted 20 days to the shoot. However, as of now, this is just a report with an official confirmation yet to be made.

Talking about Jailer 2, the upcoming film is a sequel to 2023’s blockbuster venture, Jailer. The movie focused on the story of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jail warden who exacts revenge on the men who had allegedly vanquished his son.

With Rajinikanth in the lead role, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, and many more in key roles. Apart from them, the movie also had cameo appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, and Jackie Shroff.

Coming to the sequel, the movie would explore another storyline from Muthuvel Pandian’s world with Fahadh Faasil, SJ Suryah, and more expected to join. Apart from NBK, it is likely that Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal would reprise their roles.

Interestingly, director Nelson Dilipkumar had recently visited Mohanlal at the sets of Hridayapoorvam to narrate the story. The makers of the Malayalam movie unveiled a video from the sets as well.

See the video here:

Coming to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s work front, the actor was last seen in Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli. The action drama venture was a massive hit in theaters and is available for streaming on Netflix.

Moreover, the actor will next be appearing in the sequel to Akhanda, titled Akhanda 2: Thandavam.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will be hitting the big screens with Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie, slated to release on August 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: The amount mentioned in the article is sourced from Valai Pechu. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

