Anirudh Ravichander BREAKS silence on his wedding rumors with Kavya Maran: ‘Marriage? Chill out guys…’

Anirudh Ravichander recently made the headlines after reports suggested that he is set to marry businesswoman Kavya Maran. Now, the sensational musician broke the silence on speculations, responding in a witty manner.

In a post on his social media handle, the musician said, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Pls stop spreading rumours.”

Advertisement

Anirudh Ravichander on marriage rumors with Kavya Maran

Anirudh Ravichander’s comment on his marriage comes after reports suggested the musician is tying the knot soon. In a rumor post on Reddit, it was speculated that the composer has been in a relationship with the businesswoman for more than a year.

The reports stated that the duo were spotted on various occasions together with a wedding just around the corner. Now, Anirudh himself clears the air on the matter and rubbishes the rumors, asking everyone not to spread them.

For those unaware, Kavya Maran is the CEO of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. The influential businesswoman is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Sun Group.

The 32-year-old personality is well-known for her business ventures and is popular due to her appearances during IPL matches, being the ultimate expression queen.

Coming to Anirudh’s work front, the musician was last seen composing the musical tracks and scores for Vidaamuyarchi. The Ajith Kumar starrer featured the story of a husband who is travelling along with his wife to her parents’ home as they’re heading for a divorce.

Advertisement

However, the couple is met with a gang of kidnappers who apprehend the wife, finally leading the husband to track them down and rescue her.

The Magizh Thirumeni directorial had Trisha Krishnan as the female lead with an ensemble cast of actors like Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, and more in key roles.

Moving ahead, the musician will be hitting the big screens with the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom. The movie is announced to release on July 4, 2025, but it might be postponed soon.

Furthermore, Anirudh has a lineup of films like Coolie, Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharasi, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan, King with Shah Rukh Khan, and various more.

ALSO READ: What is Kavya Maran’s net worth? Know all about SRH owner rumored to marry Anirudh Ravichander