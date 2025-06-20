Jana Nayagan: Is Thalapathy Vijay crooning a farewell track titled ‘One Last Song’ in his final movie?

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, is slated to release on January 9, 2026. The H Vinoth directorial is now expected to feature a farewell track by the superstar, titled “One Last Song.”

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Thalapathy Vijay has crooned a special song in Jana Nayagan. The track is expected to be a “Kuthu” dance number and reported to have lyrics referencing the actor’s iconic lines from his illustrious cinematic career.

However, as of now, these are just reports with an official confirmation yet to be made by the makers. If it turns out to be true, this would be the actor’s 5th collaboration with Anirudh Ravichander in a song after Kaththi, Master, Beast, and Leo.

Talking about the film, Jana Nayagan is an upcoming Tamil-language political action drama. The much-awaited film will feature actors like Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde as co-leads.

With the movie touted to be the superstar’s alleged final cinematic venture, it also features an ensemble cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and many more in key roles.

As per reports, Shruti Haasan is also expected to make an appearance in a pivotal role.

Initially, there were speculations that Jana Nayagan would be the remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Bhagavanth Kesari. However, reports suggested that Jana Nayagan makers bought remake rights for the film to use a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” scene from the Telugu-language action drama.

In a recent update, the makers of Jana Nayagan announced that a video glimpse of the movie will be released on Vijay’s birthday. The glimpse titled “Jana Nayagan’s First Roar” is set to drop on the superstar’s 51st birthday.

Coming to Thalapathy Vijay’s work front, the actor was last seen in a lead role for The Greatest Of All Time (The G.O.A.T.), directed by Venkat Prabhu.

The spy action drama featured the tale of a former anti-terrorist squad who lost his son during a high-stakes mission. With his family life in shambles, the man leads an alone life until one day he is reunited with his supposed son.

However, his son is more than what meets the eye and resurfaced with his own vendetta. As Vijay played the lead roles as both father and son, the movie had Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sneha, and more in key roles.

