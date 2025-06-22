Mamitha Baiju reveals how Thalapathy Vijay replied when asked if Jana Nayagan is his last film: 'I got very emotional'

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan is slated to release on January 9, 2026. As the H Vinoth directorial is expected to be the superstar’s final movie before he turns into a full-time politician, co-actress Mamitha Baiju reveals the details.

In a recent appearance at Kerala Carnival in Ireland, the Premalu actress said, “On one of our days shooting together, I casually asked him whether Jana Nayagan would truly be his final movie. In response, Vijay sir candidly said it depends on how elections go and we’ll see what happens.” (Translated from Malayalam)

In short, Thalapathy Vijay’s future in cinema seems to depend upon the actor-politician’s performance in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election, expected to occur in 2026.

Talking more about her experience working with Vijay, Mamitha said, "In the last days we were together, I got very emotional along with everyone else, and on the final day, he got emotional too." The superstar was said to have even become unable to pose for pictures with the cast and crew.

Coming to Jana Nayagan, the upcoming film is said to be a political action drama featuring the superstar as a police officer. As Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday, the makers unveiled the first glimpse from the actioner, titled “The First Roar.”

Watch Jana Nayagan’s The First Roar

The movie features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads with an ensemble cast of actors like Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and more in key roles.

Additionally, reports indicate that actress Shruti Haasan is playing a key role in the film, marking her second collaboration with the superstar after Puli. Vijay is also said to have sung a track, One Last Song, in the actioner, celebrating his career as an actor.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the spy action drama, The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie featured the actor in dual roles, focused on a father vs son rivalry, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

On the other hand, Mamitha Baiju is next set to appear in a movie titled Irandu Vaanam. Apart from Jana Nayagan, she has ventures like Dude and Suriya46 in the pipeline.

Interestingly, the actress shares her birthday with Thalapathy Vijay and is celebrating her 24th birthday on June 22, 2025.

