EXCLUSIVE: Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor and Valimai team decide to trim 15 minutes of the film – More details

The Ajith Kumar fronted action thriller, Valimai has opened with a bang across Tamil Nadu by creating a new non holiday opening day record. The film fetched around Rs 28.25 crore on day one, thereby emerging the biggest opener till date for Ajith Kumar and second biggest of all time in Tamil industry, right next to Sarkar, which was a Diwali release. The H Vinoth directed actioner has been in the news ever since it’s release with fans, trade and critics discussing the content.

There have been some complains about the prolonged run-time especially in the second half. According to sources, the feedback has reached the ears of Ajith Kumar, Boney Kapoor, H Vinoth and the entire Valimai team. “Since it was constructive feedback from multiple places, the team has voluntarily decided to trim the film. While Tamil version has been cut short by 12 minutes, the Hindi version has been trimmed by 15 minutes,” revealed a source close to the development. The 15-minute trimming in Hindi version aside, the makers have also removed the first song, Naanga Vera Maari from the film, which effectively means a cut of over 18 minutes.

The changes in the prints are expected to be effective from the late evening shows on Friday. The source also informs that the ticket rates of Valimai are down on Friday as compared to Thursday, and the single screen exhibitors have adopted 4-show a day policy, which is a general norm for all Tamil films. As per early biz, a double digit second day is on cards for Valimai, though the trend in evening and night shows will give a clearer picture.

