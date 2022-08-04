EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan says 'There's no competition but love & respect' on his bond with Vijay Deverakonda

On Koffee with Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda said that if Dulquer Salmaan and he were in the same city, they would have been really good friends because he thinks they match the vibe. Reacting to the same, Dulquer Salmaan, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla ahead of his film Sita Ramam's release, said, "There's no competition but more love and respect for each other."

"I think we have a very intense connection. We are similar in terms of vibe and there are certain people you know are gonna be your people. From the time we met or had our conversations during Mahanati, we are there for each other. There's no competition but more love and respect for each other. We are in touch, like not all the time but whenever we speak, there is lots of love and respect. Probably, the energy is the right," said Dulquer Salmaan on his friendship with Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay recently attended Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam special event as a Chief Guest. Likewise, in the past, DQ launched the trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Dear Comrade.

Earlier, the heartthrobs had worked together in the film Mahanati, that had released in 2018. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan played the role of Gemini Ganesan whereas Vijay Deverakonda appeared as a photojournalist opposite Samantha.

Also Read| INT: Dulquer Salmaan says 'Pan-India is an overused label'; Talks about burden of expectations, Sita Ramam