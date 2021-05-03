EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas never makes you feel about his stardom, says Shruti Haasan on working with him in Salaar

Shruti Haasan has already shot a few scenes with Prabhas for Salaar and so far, her experience had been super amazing.

2021 seems to be Shruti Haasan's year, clearly! After two superhit films Krack and Vakeel Saab, Shruti Haasan has bagged KGF fame Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar. The film stars Pan-India star Prabhas in the lead role. The stunner has already shot a few scenes with Prabhas for Salaar and her experience had been super amazing. Asked one thing that surprised her about Prabhas, Shruti in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla revealed, "He is very chill, I did not expect him to be that chill. He is very confident about things he does."

Sharing her experience of working in Salaar, Shruti said, "You know what's lovely about him is, there is so much energy around him and excitement. He is genuinely down to earth. I have seen fake humility and fake down to earthiness, and I'm like 'it is really nice you are behaving this yourself but that isn't really you.' I think we all have seen that, especially in the work environment...but the thing is, he is really down to earth and chill, which is refreshing.

He further added, "I'm sure he is aware of this, stardom and position. But he never makes you feel so and that is really very pleasant. It is wonderful to work within that energy. The whole team of Salaar, the director and everyone on the sets has good vibe."

Being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, Salaar will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Credits :Pinkvilla

