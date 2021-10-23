EXCLUSIVE: RRR: Jr NTR & Ram Charan starrer's mega announcement to be made soon; Promotions in October

RRR is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The movie has a star studded cast, top technicians and creative brains working on it for quite some time now. RRR is directed by S. S. Rajamouli and is a fictional retelling of the two of the revolutionaries of India.

As per a source close to RRR, "The film team has a magnanimous announcement coming up soon. The team will also kick start their promotions for the film soon. However, there is one mega announcement left to be made and it will surely make the fans delighted for the movie. The film release is expected around 7th of January and so it's a good time to start creating a hype around the film and the announcement is going to do just that."

The fans of the film have patiently waited for the movie to get released. Every poster release, or asset release has been received well by the fans and the the excitement and anticipation around the film has always been high. For now the film team is eyeing the date of 7th January for release and are all set to kickstart the promotions next week.

The movie is a fictional retelling of the lives of legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. RRR has an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani. Music is scored by M. M. Keeravani.

