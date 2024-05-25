In 2022, Karthi and PS Mithran teamed up for the first time on the espionage thriller, Sardar, which turned out to be a massive money spinner for all the stakeholders during the Diwali weekend. The film ended with the promise of Sardar’s return, and ever since then, the sequel has been hitting the news for various reasons. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sardar 2 script is locked and the makers are all set to take the film on floors from July 2024.

Sardar 2 pre-productions begin; Karthi to start shooting from July

According to a source close to the development, PS Mithran has kick-started the pre-production for Sardar 2 and his team is presently on a recce. “Around 40 percent of Sardar 2 will be shot in the international arena. The makers intend to shoot for Sardar2 in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and the recce is currently underway. During the recce, the team is already shooting for some stock footage to be used through the course of making the film,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that the film will be the most expensive film of Karthi's career and the sequel has a much bigger and relevant conflict than the first part. "Apart from the international leg of Sardar 2, the makers will be putting up 3 big sets in Chennai and Hyderabad to shoot for the key sequences of the film. The action scenes of Sardar 2 will be shot in India on sets and the international locations too," the source added.

Karthi to make his Hindi debut with Sardar 2

The makers are planning to position Sardar 2 as the launch pad for Karthi in the Hindi markets. “The talks are on with a couple of actresses from the Hindi Film Industry to come on board the project. It’s a story with universal appeal and the makers are confident to recreate the magic of first part with the sequel,” the source concluded.

The music of Sardar 2 is composed by Yuvan Shankar and some of the best technicians will come on board the film. Sardar 2 is being planned as the big release of Karthi in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

