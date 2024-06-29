BREAKING: Karthi set to collaborate with Taanakkaran director Tamizh after completing Sardar 2; will join Kaithi 2 afterward

Karthi is undoubtedly signing up on various genres and projects with various directors, taking on a versatile path in his filmography. Now, the actor is set to collaborate with a new director before he once again joins hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi 2.

As per a source, Karthi is next set to make a film with Taanakkaran director Tamizh who was previously director Vetrimaaran’s assistant. Moreover, the film will begin after the actor wraps up his current project Sardar 2.

Karthi to team up with director Tamizh before Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2

The upcoming film with Karthi and director Tamizh is expected to start its shoot from October 2024 which is to be bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures. Afterward, the actor will join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the sequel of Kaithi which is to be funded by the same production company.

As of now, Karthi is embroiled in the shoot of his other sequel movie called Sardar 2 which is to be shot in India, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. According to a previous exclusive by Pinkvilla, the movie’s 40% shoot is set to take place in international areas and will be the most expensive movie in the actor’s career up to now.

The film is likely to begin its shoot from July onwards and is expected to hit the big screens by 2025. Moreover, the film is also expected to have roped in Yuvan Shankar Raja for crafting the musical tracks and scores.

Karthi’s Workfront

Karthi is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Meiyazhagan, directed by C Prem Kumar. The action drama flick bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika’s 2D Entertainment also has Aravind Swamy playing a lead role.

Besides the lead actors, the movie also has brought in an additional cast of actors like Sri Divya, Rajkiran, Swathi Konde, Devadarshini, Jayaprakash, and many more in key roles. Furthermore, Karthi is also playing the lead in the film Vaa Vaathiyaar, an action comedy directed by KaKaPo’s Nalan Kumarasamy.

The upcoming movie features Krithi Shetty as the leading lady with Sathyaraj, Anandaraj, Rajkiran, and Karunakaran playing prominent roles.

