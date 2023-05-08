Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office: Mani Ratnam's epic to cross Rs 300 crores worldwide today, that is on 11th day

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is enjoying a good run in India as it has grossed over Rs 170 crores in its first 10 days and is all set to gross over Rs 200 crores in the days to come. The worldwide cume of the film will hit Rs 300 crores today and then it will be a slow crawl for the film to hit Rs 400 crores, for which it needs to have very strong legs. The film is trending lower than the first part, which generally isn't the case for a sequel to an accepted film, but as a standalone film, it has done very well so far.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Will Become The Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of 2023 And 4th Highest Grossing Tamil Film Of All Time

Ponniyin Selvan 2 had high expectations pinned on it after the gargantuan success of the first part. The first part did a business of slightly less than Rs 500 crores and the second part currently looks to settle slightly lower than Rs 400 crores. It will become the highest Tamil grosser of the year so far in a couple of days, surpassing Varisu and that shall remain the case till the release of Jailer or Leo, both of which have a potential to outgross PS2. On a worldwide basis, PS2 is likely to settle as the fourth highest grossing Tamil film of all time, behind 2.0, PS1 and Vikram.

Ponniyin Selvan Franchise Will Remain As The Second Highest Grossing Tamil Franchise

The two films of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise will have a total gross of over Rs 850 crores but it is unlikely that it will hit Rs 900 crores. The Enthiran franchise will remain as the highest grossing Tamil franchise film with a total gross of Rs 902 crores.

The day wise gross India collections of PS 2 are as follows:-

Day 1 - Rs 27.75 cr

Day 2 - Rs 29.11 cr

Day 3 - Rs 33.07 cr

Day 4 - Rs 25.20 cr

Day 5 - Rs 11.62 cr

Day 6 - Rs 9.33 cr

Day 7 - Rs 8.15 cr

Day 8 - Rs 6.59 cr

Day 9 - Rs 10.31 cr

Day 10 - Rs 11.45 cr

Total = Rs 172.58 cr

The region wise bifurcation for the gross India collections of Ponniyin Selvan 2 are as follows:-

Tamil Nadu - Rs 108.95 cr

Karnataka - Rs 17.95 cr

APTS - Rs 13.03 cr

Kerala - Rs 15.75 cr

North - Rs 16.90 cr

Total = Rs 172.58 cr

