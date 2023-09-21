EXCLUSIVE: Priyamani reveals about co-stars, says 'Rajinikanth is God, Nagarajuna is charming, and Karthi is a great friend'

Priyamani has been riding high on the success of her last film Jawan. The actress played the character of Lakshmi, who was a part of the team put together by Shah Rukh Khan. The film, which has Atlee at its helm, has been a critical as well as commercial success.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked to describe her co-stars in a single word, and needless to say, the actress performed spectacularly well.

First, she was asked to describe Karthi, with whom she had acted in the 2007 film Paruthiveeran, helmed by Ameer. The film was a romantic drama and featured Ponvannan, Saravanan, and more in prominent roles. Priyamani’s performance in the film earned her the National Award for Best Actress as well. When asked to describe Karthi, the Custody actress replied that he was a great friend.

The Dr. 56 actress was next asked about Nagarjuna, with whom she had shared the screen space in the 2010 Telugu action film, Ragada. The film also featured Anushka Shetty, Dev Gill, Pradeep Rawat, Kota Srinivasa Rao, and more.

Talking about Nagarjuna, the Puthiya Mukham actress described her co-star as “charming”. Anyone who is familiar with Nagarjuna, both as a person and as an actor, knows that that is the most befitting way to describe the Devadas actor.

Although they have never worked together, Priyamani was also asked to describe Rajinikanth. The actress did not have to think twice before saying the word ‘thalaiva’. She also added that “‘thalaiva’ in Tamil means God, so it’s God”.

On the work front

After the success of Jawan, the actress is gearing up for the release of her next film, Maidaan, which is helmed by Amit Sharma. The film has Ajay Devgn in the lead role and features Nitanshi Goel, Aryann Bhowmik, Gajraj Rao, and more in other prominent roles.

During the interview, the actress also mentioned that she would be reprising her role as Suchitra Tiwari in Raj and Dk’s spy thriller series The Family Man and that the third season would probably begin shooting next year.

The Ateet actress also mentioned that she had shot for a film last year with Sangeeth Sivan, which would be announced shortly. Apart from that, the actress has finished shooting for the Malayalam film Neru, which stars Mohanlal and is helmed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam fame.

