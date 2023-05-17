Ponniyin Selvan 2 Final Box Office: Mani Ratnam's epic to end run with worldwide cume of Rs 330 crores

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi did well at the box office and is heading towards the end of its run now. It is the highest grossing Tamil film of the year at the worldwide box office so far with gross collections of over Rs 320 crores. At the end if its run, the film will have grossed around Rs 330 crores which is a fine result for a standalone film but slightly underwhelming considering that it was the sequel to Ponniyin Selvan 1 that grossed over Rs 480 crores just a few months back.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Is The Second Highest Grosser Of 2023 In The State Of Tamil Nadu

The final collections of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Tamil Nadu will be below what Varisu did earlier on in the year. What makes Varisu's numbers special is the fact that it managed the numbers it did, despite clashing with a biggie like Thunivu. The collections of PS 2 in Andhra states are lower than Varasudu (Varisu) and Sir (Vaathi). PS 2 has had a good chunk of its collections come internationally, precisely over 15 million dollars, and that has enabled the film to have a sizable lead over other Kollywood films that have released this year. There are a few stiff competitors from Kollywood, like Jailer and Leo, which have potential to match or better PS 2's worldwide numbers this year.

Ponniyin Selvan Is The Second Highest Grossing Tamil Franchise

The Ponniyin Selvan franchise had a shot to emerge as the highest grossing Tamil franchise but it will now stay below the Enthiran franchise which has a total worldwide gross of slightly over Rs 900 crores as proposed to around Rs 810 - 815 crores of the PS franchise. The initial trending of the film was strong but it could not carry on with the momentum, as a result of which it is short by a 10 - 12 percent margin.

The bifurcation for the gross box office collections of Ponniyin Selvan 2 are as under:-

Tamil Nadu - Rs 127.40 cr

Kerala - Rs 17.30 cr

Andhra States - Rs 14.50 cr

Karnataka - Rs 19.50 cr

Rest Of India - Rs 20.50 cr

Overseas - 15.20 million dollars - Rs 124.80 crores

Total = Rs 324 crores gross worldwide at at 16th May, 2023

You can watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 at a theatre near you. The film premieres digitally on the 26th of May, 2023

