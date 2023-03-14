From being fat shamed to having six packs physique, a journey of Jr NTR's physical transformation

Jr NTR is one of the biggest superstars of South cinema. Coming from a prestigious filmy background, Nandamuri, always had a huge plus as his grandfather and father NT Rama Rao and Harikrishna were the biggest superstars. But we all know that not every star kid makes it big, but Jr NTR had the magic and aura as an actor to pull huge crowds to the screens and make him a fan.

Jr NTR started off his career as a child artist and won the National Award at such an age. He worked as a child artist in works such as Brahmarshi Viswamitra (1991), and Ramayanam (1997). Later, in 2001, Tarak made his debut as a lead actor with Ninnu Choodalani, directed by VK Prathap, and rose to fame for his performance in SS Rajamouli's Student No 1. After that, he just hooked mass audiences with performance, dialogue delivery, and dance. Some of his best works are Aadhi, Simhadri, Adhrus and etc.

Jr NTR fat shamed and trolled

When NTR made his debut, he proved that all you need is the power to pull off any performance, looks and physique are secondary. He was chubby, with not so great four packs or six packs physique. Many criticised his looks back then and also body shamed and trolled him.

In fact, Jr NTR also opened up about how he faced body shaming and trolls during a shot. The actor got candid on his show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu which is the Telugu version of the Hindi game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Jr NTR spoke about his obesity after a contestant spoke about being conscious of his baldness. The actor revealed that he was called ugly and was made of due to his obesity.



The beginning of fat to fit

Despite all this, Jr NTR shined like a star always. In 2004, he proved his stardom is beyond everything and anything when his Andhrawala movie released. The film witnessed the first-ever large audio launch and over 10 lakh people marked their attendance.

However, after seven years of debut, Jr NTR decided to lose some weight for his film Yamadonga, directed by SS Rajamouli. It was rumoured that he went under the knife to lose the extra pounds. As per the report, the actor underwent liposuction to lose weight for his movie Yama Donga. NTR then completely transformed himself to become one of the fittest actors in the Telugu film industry. In 2012, although his film Shakti failed at the box office, the actor was highly praised for his physical transformation. He looked fit and fab like never before.

While he maintained a good physique for a few years, 2014 was a turning point as for the first time underwent a physical transformation and got six packs body. He looked super hot. The actor yet again impressed with his makeover for 2016's film Nannaku Prematho. NTR sported a new look with gelled-up hair and a long beard for the film, which received positive reviews from critics and audiences. Thereafter, there was no looking back. He became one of the fittest actors in Tollywood.



The ripped prep for Komaram Bheem in RRR

After Jai Lava Kusa, Jr NTR prepared for the next film by shedding 18 kg weight in a period of 5 months. He continued his fitness training under celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens as he prepared for SS Rajamouli's RRR, where he played the role of revolutionary leader Komaram Bheem.

For the preparations for his role in RRR, the star went for marathon jogs always. It is said that Rajamouli ran in the Bulgarian wild for the famous lion sequence. He also never missed sweating and his gym routine included three hours of cardio and weight training. The actor was high-protein as he needed no flab and only a ripped look.

After the blockbuster performance as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which also won the Oscars. All eyes are on his next. He teamed up with Kortala Siva for his next, NTR30 and fans can't wait to watch what he has in the store. The expectations are sky-high.

The journey of the actor from 'Fat to Fit' and from even being called ugly and obese to being the fittest actor. Jr NTR's then and now transformation is every bit inspirational and admirable.

